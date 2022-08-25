ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
GolfWRX

Jalen Rose’s golf swing has gone viral…but for all the wrong reasons

Being a great in one sport does not make you great in every sport. In fact, it may make you look a little silly. Former Indiana Pacers small forward, Jalen Rose, was a guest at The Ally Challenge, the grand finale of the PGA Champions Tour, and prepared to take his tee shot at the 155-yard par-three 17th hole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse

Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
GOLF
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy