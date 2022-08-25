ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fish with alarming ‘blue-green’ mouths are being caught in New Mexico lake, state says

By Mark Price
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Anyone who has consumed too much Kool-Aid knows what it does to the tongue, and something a lot like that is happening to fish caught in one New Mexico lake.

Pike from Navajo Lake near the state’s Colorado border are showing up with a mysterious “blue-green mouth coloration,” according to New Mexico Game and Fish.

Photos show it’s as creepy-looking as it sounds, with the fish looking as if they guzzled blue food coloring.

The phenomenon was reported Aug. 19 by angler Jim McDonald, who was on the lake with a friend when they noticed something odd about their pike.

“Two of the fish I caught had a blue-green mouth and tongue. This is the first time that I have seen this,” McDonald wrote. “Both fish were caught at the edge of the weed line.”

Pike caught in deeper water that day showed no signs of the coloration, he added.

It’s not the first time this has happened at the lake, officials said. However, the cause remains a mystery.

Among the theories: It’s “related to diet or possibly genetics,” according to the post.

NM Game and Fish officials are now asking other anglers to report similar sightings, so they can get to the bottom of it.

“We are looking for more documented cases. Location, date and anything else you feel is important for our biologists to know would be helpful,” NM Game and Fish said.

Rare black fish with ‘mouth full of teeth’ found in Florida. Experts have explanation

‘Gross’ algae on North Carolina lake is actually thousands of molting flies, expert says

Overloaded boat flips 8 people and dog into Georgia lake. Watch chaotic rescue video

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Navajo Lake#Blue Green#New Mexico Game#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
577
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy