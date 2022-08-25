Q&A: Washington hearing instrument specialist discusses FDA’s new rule that allows adults with mild hearing loss to buy hearing aids over the counter

The federal government wants to help families combat inflation by providing temporary nutrition benefits to about 32 million children through a new summer program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a temporary electronic benefit transfer, commonly known as EBT, called Summer P-EBT that will give eligible families free or reduced-price meals or to those that have a child under the age of six that lives in a household receiving supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO