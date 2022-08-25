ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonalds in Marion

Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the Mcdonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark

Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]

*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
MONTICELLO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Return a Fan Favorite to Kinnick Stadium

If you attend a Hawkeye football game this season and happen to notice a real live hawk flying around the stadium, just know, that it's no coincidence. You may have even noticed this last year during football games. A live hawk will be flying over the crowds at Kinnick Stadium for the second year in a row, according to KCRG.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Person Killed in Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police Officers early Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Inn Circle, at 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]

We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
OELWEIN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
98.1 KHAK

Coming Soon For One Day Only…$3 Movie Tickets!

Coming soon to a theater near you! That is one of the most famous tag lines seen in countless movie trailers. It builds anticipation for the movie you want to see. You just can't wait to get to the cinema, buy your popcorn, and catch your favorite stars on the big screen. Well, how about this for a tagline? Coming soon to a theater near you...$3 movie tickets!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo

It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Bar Has Reopened After Remodeling [PHOTOS]

It's a big week for Home Port in Cedar Rapids! The bar and restaurant has officially reopened for business after two months of being closed. As of yesterday, August 29th, Home Port has started welcoming customers again at 624 Center Point Rd NE in Cedar Rapids. The bar closed back in July because they wanted to do a few upgrades. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Ag Facility Gives Iowa Students A Chance To Shape The Program

No farmers no food. A common phrase people in the agriculture industry use when talking about the importance of farming. While many people in Iowa understand where food comes from, there are still people that don’t. A survey from Cornell University found that around 48 percent of Americans say that they never or rarely seek out information on where their food comes from.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

