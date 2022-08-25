Read full article on original website
Brain & Courtlin Do Italian for September Listener Lunch
In the month of August, Brain and I enjoyed five amazing meals at The Class Act Restaurant in Cedar Rapids for Listener Lunch. But, the time has come for us to move on! We are excited to announce our return to another great restaurant for September Listener Lunch... BIAGGI'S!. Biaggi's...
Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonalds in Marion
Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the Mcdonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark
Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade & Other Great Family Fun in October
Frightening Fridays and a Saturday night Halloween parade. It's going to be a fun October in Cedar Rapids. Great news on the Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade. After several years away, it returns and I love the name they came up with: "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade". This year's parade will be...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]
Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
Cedar Rapids Kernels Upgrading Their Own Field of Dreams
Another summer of hoopla surrounding the Field of Dreams in Dyersville has come and gone. In the second edition of Major League Baseball held at the beloved movie site on August 13, 2022, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. On to next year!. Except, there won't be a...
Eastern Iowa Woman Gets Another Shot to Sing For American Idol Judges
Last month, it was announced that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan would return as judges for the 21st season of American Idol on ABC. We now know an Iowa favorite on the show will again sing for the three superstars, as she attempts to get back to Hollywood for a second straight season.
Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]
*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
Iowa Hawkeyes Return a Fan Favorite to Kinnick Stadium
If you attend a Hawkeye football game this season and happen to notice a real live hawk flying around the stadium, just know, that it's no coincidence. You may have even noticed this last year during football games. A live hawk will be flying over the crowds at Kinnick Stadium for the second year in a row, according to KCRG.
One Person Killed in Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police Officers early Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Inn Circle, at 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]
We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Coming Soon For One Day Only…$3 Movie Tickets!
Coming soon to a theater near you! That is one of the most famous tag lines seen in countless movie trailers. It builds anticipation for the movie you want to see. You just can't wait to get to the cinema, buy your popcorn, and catch your favorite stars on the big screen. Well, how about this for a tagline? Coming soon to a theater near you...$3 movie tickets!
Why Does this Cedar Rapids Airbnb Have Palm Trees?? [PHOTOS]
For $3,000 a night in Cedar Rapids, you can live in luxury. It's like California in Iowa, complete with palm trees! Keep scrolling to see this awesome piece of paradise below. Bring the whole family to this great place with lots of room for fun. It's easily the most expensive...
One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo
It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
A Cedar Rapids Bar Has Reopened After Remodeling [PHOTOS]
It's a big week for Home Port in Cedar Rapids! The bar and restaurant has officially reopened for business after two months of being closed. As of yesterday, August 29th, Home Port has started welcoming customers again at 624 Center Point Rd NE in Cedar Rapids. The bar closed back in July because they wanted to do a few upgrades. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports:
New Ag Facility Gives Iowa Students A Chance To Shape The Program
No farmers no food. A common phrase people in the agriculture industry use when talking about the importance of farming. While many people in Iowa understand where food comes from, there are still people that don’t. A survey from Cornell University found that around 48 percent of Americans say that they never or rarely seek out information on where their food comes from.
