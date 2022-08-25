ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Inmate from Marion County dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
Critical injury crash Sunday shuts down Hwy 22E in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, 2022 Hwy 22E was closed for several hours due to a critical injury crash. According to officials, at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. OSP...
