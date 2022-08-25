UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.

UMATILLA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO