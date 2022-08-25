Read full article on original website
Roseburg Sister Cities to host a sake and sushi tasting at The Secret Wine Society
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Sister Cities will host a sake and sushi tasting, on October 1, for World Sake Day. The event will take place at The Secret Wine Society in Oakland Oregon. Robert Douglas will present the finer points of sake brewing, paired with a selection of Sushi...
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
Inmate from Marion County dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
After winless season, Pleasant Hill kicks off 2022 with new leadership
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Week 1 of the high school football season in Oregon is just days away. We visited the Pleasant Hill Billies Tuesday, who are under new leadership in 2022. It's a slogan found across Pleasant Hill High School: “Fear the Goat.”. Unfortunately for the Billies,...
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
Critical injury crash Sunday shuts down Hwy 22E in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, 2022 Hwy 22E was closed for several hours due to a critical injury crash. According to officials, at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. OSP...
