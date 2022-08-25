ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Mayer is now selling frozen wiener pops

By NBC2 News
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Two summer staples — hot dogs and popsicles — are coming together. For whatever reason.

Oscar Mayer is selling its first-ever “Cold Dog,” a frozen pop that tastes like the brand’s hot weiner that allegedly boasts “both refreshing and smokey, umami notes” of a hot dog and topped with a mustard swirl. The idea stems from an Instagram post on Oscar Mayer’s account a few months ago, in which its followers originally deemed the idea “genius” in a poll.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” said Anne Field, an Oscar Mayer spokesperson, said in a press release.

It’s not a nationwide release, however. The “Cold Dog” is now on at sale for $2 at select Popbar locations in Long Beach, New York City, New Orleans and Alpharetta, Georgia, while supplies last. Popbar is a chain of gelato shops that helped Oscar Meyer make this freakish flavor.

Oscar Mayer, owned by Kraft Heinz, is used to making people squirm to attract attention to its packaged products. Earlier this year it sold a bologna face mask that quickly sold out on Amazon.

In 2019, Kraft wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15 billion because consumers have shifted their preferences away from processed foods.

