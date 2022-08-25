ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT - Brighter skies and drier to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A subtle change in the weather pattern will bring more sunshine to the region and a few days of rain-free weather to end the week. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will be replaced by a drying trend starting on Wednesday. More seasonably weather returns for the Labor Day weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up this evening, drier weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty start to the work week with clouds and rain. However, we’re expecting drier weather ahead. A stationary front brought a gloomy start to the work week. The on and off rain will stick around through dinnertime. But I wouldn’t rule a few lingering showers later this evening. But after sunset, rain chances will wrap up for the night.
Dining with Dockery: Zardin Healthy Eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In today’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to the Market Common to show you a fun and healthy place to eat when you’re searching for that new spot here in the Grand Strand. Andrew sat down with the staff at Zardin...
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
Myrtle Beach, SC
‘Momentous addition’: Landmark Resort opens new, $3 million waterpark in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the largest resorts in the Myrtle Beach area has a brand-new addition. Landmark Resort announced that it opened its massive new waterpark. “This is a momentous addition to our resort,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “We always want to provide our guests with a unique, fun, and enjoyable vacation experience. Adding a new waterpark to their Myrtle Beach vacation was the perfect way to do this.”
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation to host Taste of the Maze

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation will host an adult only event to gear up for the fall season. Taste of the Maze is happening on Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-9pm. Tickets are available until September 1st and will include a charcuterie box from Boho Boards, 5 tickets to be redeemed at 7 different stations in the maze to redeem beer or wine, and access to all the farm fun.
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle, which is off Carolina Forest Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found safe, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 14-year-old from Pawleys Island has been found safe. Matthew Ard was reported missing Wednesday from his home on Hagley Drive. Family members had been concerned because his phone had been turned off. It’s not clear...
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
