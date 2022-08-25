Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT - Brighter skies and drier to end the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A subtle change in the weather pattern will bring more sunshine to the region and a few days of rain-free weather to end the week. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will be replaced by a drying trend starting on Wednesday. More seasonably weather returns for the Labor Day weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up this evening, drier weather ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty start to the work week with clouds and rain. However, we’re expecting drier weather ahead. A stationary front brought a gloomy start to the work week. The on and off rain will stick around through dinnertime. But I wouldn’t rule a few lingering showers later this evening. But after sunset, rain chances will wrap up for the night.
Dining with Dockery: Zardin Healthy Eatery
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In today’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to the Market Common to show you a fun and healthy place to eat when you’re searching for that new spot here in the Grand Strand. Andrew sat down with the staff at Zardin...
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
‘Momentous addition’: Landmark Resort opens new, $3 million waterpark in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the largest resorts in the Myrtle Beach area has a brand-new addition. Landmark Resort announced that it opened its massive new waterpark. “This is a momentous addition to our resort,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “We always want to provide our guests with a unique, fun, and enjoyable vacation experience. Adding a new waterpark to their Myrtle Beach vacation was the perfect way to do this.”
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
A dozen Grand Strand restaurants featured in upcoming cooking competition series
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Ciao Italian restaurant is one of the 12 restaurants along the Grand Strand selected to participate in a new cooking competition on The Cooking Channel. ‘Chef Swap at The Beach’, hosted by celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has contestants from each restaurant swap kitchens and create...
Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation to host Taste of the Maze
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation will host an adult only event to gear up for the fall season. Taste of the Maze is happening on Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-9pm. Tickets are available until September 1st and will include a charcuterie box from Boho Boards, 5 tickets to be redeemed at 7 different stations in the maze to redeem beer or wine, and access to all the farm fun.
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle, which is off Carolina Forest Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found safe, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 14-year-old from Pawleys Island has been found safe. Matthew Ard was reported missing Wednesday from his home on Hagley Drive. Family members had been concerned because his phone had been turned off. It’s not clear...
Overdose Awareness Day: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s Overdose Awareness Day and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department has resources to help those recovering after experiencing an overdose. Captain John Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it’s just as important to help those after an overdose as it is when first responders show up on the scene.
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
Zardin Healthy Eatery offers tasty and healthy options to jumpstart your week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A healthy new eatery is now open in the Market Common,. Zardin Healthy Eatery looks to provide you with fresh, local, rich food and drinks in a fun and cool dining environment. Our Halley Murrow checked out this new hot spot, and got a taste...
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call...
Discover the wonder of acting and story telling at Long Bay Theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You don’t want to miss a minute of the action at Long Bay Theatre. The last chance to see their current production of “CLUE” is this Sunday and tickets are selling fast. Our Halley Murrow talks to the faces behind the production...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed after a shooting in Florence Tuesday night. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in the shooting. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500...
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill works on plans to reopen after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The beloved Surfside Beach establishment still has a lot of work to do before it can reopen after a fire last month. As the start of college football season approaches, many who call Neal and Pam’s a local favorite are waiting patiently for their grand return.
