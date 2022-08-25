ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Fox11online.com

Keep personal information off back-to-school photos, police warn

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Come Thursday, "First Day of School" pictures will start flooding your social media. While these pictures are a fun way to mark the start of the school year, sometimes they contain information about your child you may not want the public to see. "I'm proud of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case

APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton announces city's first female police chief

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police and Fire Commission is announcing the city's first female police chief. Current Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson will take over for retiring chief Todd Thomas, beginning Jan. 4. Olson said Tuesday that the transition has already begun. Olson, a life-long Appleton resident, joined...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison captured

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Man arrested in Two Rivers robbery

TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man was arrested after taking money from a resident at gunpoint in Two Rivers. Police say they were called to an east side residence on Sunday night for a report of a robbery. Investigators learned the 30-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at the victim while...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Top Selling Products from Natural Healthy Concepts

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Living with Amy to talk about staying healthy during back-to-school season and some of their best sellers. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Election investigator's lawsuit against Green Bay mayor dismissed

(WLUK) -- A lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, filed by the now-fired leader of an investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election, has been dismissed. A lawsuit filed by Gableman's office included subpoenas of Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requesting they be ordered to sit for dispositions, or if they refuse, be jailed. Both mayors have challenged the legality of those subpoenas.
GREEN BAY, WI

