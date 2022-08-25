Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Brown County investigators believe organized group is behind recent ATM thefts
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- ATM break-ins have been a growing issue. One of the most recent incidents took place in Brown County when a Chase Bank in Allouez was robbed. "I cannot say the amount," Brown County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Slinger said. "I will say, they were successful, and it is a substantial amount of money."
Fox11online.com
Keep personal information off back-to-school photos, police warn
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Come Thursday, "First Day of School" pictures will start flooding your social media. While these pictures are a fun way to mark the start of the school year, sometimes they contain information about your child you may not want the public to see. "I'm proud of...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
Fox11online.com
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case
APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Appleton announces city's first female police chief
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police and Fire Commission is announcing the city's first female police chief. Current Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson will take over for retiring chief Todd Thomas, beginning Jan. 4. Olson said Tuesday that the transition has already begun. Olson, a life-long Appleton resident, joined...
Fox11online.com
Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison captured
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Fox11online.com
Teen charged in Green Bay homicide may request to move case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Two Rivers robbery
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man was arrested after taking money from a resident at gunpoint in Two Rivers. Police say they were called to an east side residence on Sunday night for a report of a robbery. Investigators learned the 30-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at the victim while...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County DA: Social media rumors led to change in boat crash prosecution
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County district attorney says social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. FOX 11 has obtained a copy of...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's deputies and many others receive substitute teacher training at CESA 6
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Many school districts are still looking for substitute teachers. The Cooperative Educational Service Agency is working to get subs trained and into schools as soon as possible. CESA 6 had a training event in Oshkosh Tuesday, with about 30 people in attendance. A couple of them are...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools looking to decrease pay for substitute teachers from pandemic raise
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The Green Bay Area School District may decrease its pay for substitute teachers – though the rate would still be higher than it was pre-pandemic. There are multiple personnel issues on the agenda for a special school meeting at noon Thursday. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Appleton back to school block party provides over 100 haircuts and 500 backpacks
APPLETON (WLUK)-- A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare for school all...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
Fox11online.com
Top Selling Products from Natural Healthy Concepts
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Living with Amy to talk about staying healthy during back-to-school season and some of their best sellers. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Clintonville district among those receiving technical education equipment grants
(WLUK) -- Rural school districts across Wisconsin are using grants to better prepare students for technical careers. Eleven school districts will receive more than $414,000 in funds from the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program to help prepare more than 1,400 students for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.
Fox11online.com
Election investigator's lawsuit against Green Bay mayor dismissed
(WLUK) -- A lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, filed by the now-fired leader of an investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election, has been dismissed. A lawsuit filed by Gableman's office included subpoenas of Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requesting they be ordered to sit for dispositions, or if they refuse, be jailed. Both mayors have challenged the legality of those subpoenas.
Comments / 0