ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Austin Dillon Takes the Win and Playoff Spot at Daytona

Austin Dillon took on the always unpredictable Daytona International Speedway race weekend with a win standing between the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team and a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff field. With the task at hand, the 32-year-old North Carolina delivered; scoring not only his first win of the 2022 season, but shocking the field to take one of the two remaining spots in the 16-driver playoff field.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy