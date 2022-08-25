Austin Dillon took on the always unpredictable Daytona International Speedway race weekend with a win standing between the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team and a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff field. With the task at hand, the 32-year-old North Carolina delivered; scoring not only his first win of the 2022 season, but shocking the field to take one of the two remaining spots in the 16-driver playoff field.

