State of Michigan expands access to birth control for families of teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Public School employees and their families won’t have to be on Medicare to receive birth control medication. The Department of Management Technology and Budget (DTMB) recently made the decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders as a result of an executive directive issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in May.
Michigan gets $50 million in federal funds for natural disaster recovery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is continuing to assist states as they are hit by extreme weather events with greater frequency. Wednesday, it was announced Michigan will receive $50 million to help recover from the flooding in 2020. That year a dam on the Tittabawassee River collapsed during...
‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students with dyslexia learn differently than their neurotypical counterparts, and typically require a different style of teaching. However, that different style of teaching is not available in a majority of Michigan’s public schools. Michigan’s Department of Education released a guidebook to try and change that....
Board of State Canvassers deadlocks on abortion rights ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 on the proposed ballot initiative to address abortion rights. If the proposal by Reproductive Freedom For All was approved, abortion rights would have been on the ballot in November. The two Republican board members voted against the proposal and...
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a trend political experts are seeing nationwide ahead of the mid-term election many Republicans trying to downplay their position on abortion. That includes state Sen. Tom Barrett, who’s running for Congress. He took down any mention of his pro-life stance over the weekend. Barrett’s website now criticizes Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s pro-choice position instead of focusing on his pro-life views.
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Beach Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, August 30 is National Beach Day. Did you know that at 3,288 miles, Michigan has the longest freshwater coastline in the world. Now if you remove the “freshwater” modifier, and Michigan has the second longest total shoreline - after Alaska. With more than 120 lighthouses, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the United States.
Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a privilege...
MDOT: Public comment for major construction plan ends Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The public has only a few more days to tell Michigan’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) what they think of a proposed plan for road construction projects over the next five years. MDOT officials say the 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Plan (5YTP), which lays out which major...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket...
Mid-Michigan cleaning up after Monday’s storms
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Damage was widespread across Mid-Michigan, with trees and power lines down from Holt to Brooklyn. “Our crews are in storm mode. What that means is they are working 16-hour shifts around the clock. They are...
Families in need for influx of foreign exchange students
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Exchange students that come to Michigan to study abroad need of host families. The National Association of Foreign Student Advisers said bout 4,000 kids come to Michigan to study abroad. Since there are not as many COVID restrictions as there were in 2020, there are even more kids are coming to study in the state.
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police pursued a suspect accused of domestic assault in Mid-Michigan over the weekend, but were not able to locate them. News 10 received word of a heavy police presence in Okemos early Sunday morning. Monday, Meridian Township Police confirmed that police responded to a domestic assault situation in Okemos where the suspect fled the scene. Meridian Township Police Captain Rick Grillo told News 10 they were aided by other area police agencies.
New lighting system at Holt Public Schools could cut costs by more than $3M
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A new lighting system for Holt Public Schools is expected to save millions on energy costs for the district. About 10,000 LED lighting fixtures across several buildings at Holt Public Schools are a part of an infrastructure upgrade expected to help the district reduce its energy consumption by more than $3 million over the next 12 years.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day latest, cookie recall, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, why some cookies are being recalled, Mississippians brace for severe flooding, and a new record price for sports memorabilia is set - just how much did it go for? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
