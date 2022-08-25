Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Wilmington Man's Arrest on Drug and Weapons Charges
DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop in Dover. Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of West Division and South New street. Officers said they made contact with 23-year-old Omar Anderson and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been concealed inside of the glove compartment, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WBOC
Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
Duo Rummaging Through MontCo Cars Busted With Pot: Police
Two people caught rummaging through vehicles in Montgomery County were also busted with marijuana, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 3900 block of Shelley Drive when they saw two people with flashlights near the driveway of a home around 4:05 a.m. on July 1m, Lower Moreland police said.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
Two arrested with gun after man chased by car in Pleasantville
Two Pleasantville men were arrested with a gun after police were called to a city pizza parlor for a man being chased by a car Sunday. When officers arrived at Pizza Di Roma on North Main Street, the victim and suspect vehicle were gone, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. But a...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Delaware pedestrian killed in crash involving Baltimore driver
A Baltimore driver is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Delaware on Sunday evening.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Seaford
A 29-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Seaford. The woman was driving her SUV on Route 13 northbound near Camp Road around 6:10 a.m. when she swerved to try to avoid hitting a pickup truck moving at a slower speed, Delaware State Police said.
Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.
Man Indicted In Home Invasion Shooting Death Of South Jersey Mom
A South Jersey man has been indicted in the shooting death of a teenage mother during a home invasion, NJ Advance Media reported. Aaliyah Eubanks, 19, of Bridgeton, was killed overnight on May 16, 2021, as three intruders entered her Burlington Manor apartment, the outlet said, citing police. In May,...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
fox29.com
Officials: Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a man in North Philadelphia. Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of North Chadwick on the report of a person shot, officials said. When police arrived on the...
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
