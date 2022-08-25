ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Wilmington Man's Arrest on Drug and Weapons Charges

DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop in Dover. Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of West Division and South New street. Officers said they made contact with 23-year-old Omar Anderson and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been concealed inside of the glove compartment, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Delaware State Police
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown

A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Seaford

A 29-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Seaford. The woman was driving her SUV on Route 13 northbound near Camp Road around 6:10 a.m. when she swerved to try to avoid hitting a pickup truck moving at a slower speed, Delaware State Police said.
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a man in North Philadelphia. Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of North Chadwick on the report of a person shot, officials said. When police arrived on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy