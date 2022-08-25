Read full article on original website
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra
The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra. The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say. Wildlife authorities suspect he may have planned to steal...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Cleveland Police to spray suspects from distance for tracing
A police force will start spraying suspects in certain crimes so they can prove where they were. Cleveland Police is becoming the latest force to use a DNA tagging spray which would "provide forensic evidence" to link suspects to specific crimes. The force said an example of its use could...
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed
Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC
Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final warning over inappropriate touching
A police officer who inappropriately touched a female colleague has been given a final written warning. Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed came "extremely close" to being sacked after the incident, a police misconduct panel said. The panel watched CCTV evidence and heard from the colleague in question. It...
BBC
US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC
Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight
Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
BBC
Saudi Arabia seizes record 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour
Authorities in Saudi Arabia say they have seized 46 million amphetamine pills that were smuggled in a shipment of flour - a record for the kingdom. Security forces tracked the shipment as it arrived at the Riyadh Dry Port and was taken to a warehouse, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said.
BBC
Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership...
BBC
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
BBC
Sheffield: Girl, 15, and woman stabbed in domestic incident
A 15-year-old girl and a woman, aged 40, are in hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield, police said. Emergency services were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Harborough Way, Manor, at about 00:04 BST on Tuesday. Both victims suffered head injuries and stab wounds, though...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Sam Rimmer: Fourth suspect bailed after man shot dead in Dingle
A fourth suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man who was shot in the street has been bailed. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body when shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August. Merseyside Police said a...
