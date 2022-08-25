ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis rips Biden student loan cancellation as ‘not fair,’ ‘not right’

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dvwri_0hVDte1r00

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the Biden administration’s college debt relief plan Thursday, arguing that taxpayers who don’t seek higher education shouldn’t foot the bill for those who do.

“It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for someone that got a Ph.D. in gender studies,” DeSantis, a graduate of Yale College and Harvard Law School, told reporters at an unrelated news conference. “That’s not fair. That’s not right.”

Asserting that “an entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt,” President Biden announced Wednesday that his administration would nix up to $20,000 in student loan debt held by borrowers who got federal Pell Grants and earn less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 as part of a household. The proposal would also erase $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant recipients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9qoo_0hVDte1r00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unconstitutional.
Ron DeSantis / Twitter

The White House estimates that up to 20 million Americans could see their student loans completely written off as a result of the order.

But DeSantis said Thursday that the plan penalizes those who managed to pay off their college debts on their own.

“It’s unfair to people who took out loans and worked hard and paid off their loans,” he said, before warning that the measure would fuel further inflation.

Rather than shift the burden to taxpayers, the Florida governor said universities — many of them flush with large endowments — should shoulder more of a responsibility for the debt crisis.

“If they’re producing people who went deep into debt and their degree isn’t worth anything and they’re not able to make enough money to pay it back — then it’s on them,” DeSantis said.

The Republican also echoed other GOP critics of Biden’s plan by saying it was unconstitutional and would likely face reversal in the courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwL7p_0hVDte1r00
The Biden administration hopes the student loan debt relief can help 20 million families.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

“He does not have the constitutional authority to do this,” DeSantis said. “He is relying on emergency powers because of COVID. Wait a minute. You got a gender studies degree five years ago and that has something to do with COVID?”

Critics of Biden’s plan have argued that only Congress can relieve debtors of their student loans, a point argued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last year.

The White House says it has the authority to cancel debt under a 2003 law giving the Education Department broad authority to help student loan recipients in the event of a national emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3yQv_0hVDte1r00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims universities have lush endowments to solve the student debt crisis.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPufo_0hVDte1r00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argues truck drivers should not be paying off student loan debts.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that loan cancellation would help “families who need it the most — working and middle-class people hit especially hard during the pandemic.”

The president went on to argue that loan obligations have financially immobilized millions, and that his initiative would provide them with a fresh start.

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy