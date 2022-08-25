LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook after Lakers’ Patrick Beverley trade

There has been rampant trade speculation involving Russell Westbrook this offseason, but LeBron James stepped in to defend his Lakers teammate on social media.

Thursday morning, internet personality Cuffs the Legend tweeted that “the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man.”

To this, James responded , “Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!” and added a shushing emoji.

A major reason that Westbrook has been in the proverbial conversation since Wednesday night is that the Lakers traded for his hated rival, Patrick Beverley .

LeBron James defended Russell Westbrook amid social media slander. NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Wesbtrook and Patrick Beverley, now teammates on the Lakers, have had a rivalry for a number of years. Getty Images

The moment that trade got announced, social media was collectively bracing for what it would be like for the two of them to be teammates after they’ve had physical and verbal friction for a number of years .

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, numbers that were considerably down from the year before. He also shot under 30 percent from three-point territory — taking 3.4 per game — and turned the ball over 3.8 times per game.

The Lakers went 33-49 and finished 11th in the Western Conference.

The 37-year-old James signed a contract extension with the Lakers this offseason , which gives him a player option after the 2023-24 season.