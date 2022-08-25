ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook after Lakers’ Patrick Beverley trade

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5vRz_0hVDtcGP00

There has been rampant trade speculation involving Russell Westbrook this offseason, but LeBron James stepped in to defend his Lakers teammate on social media.

Thursday morning, internet personality Cuffs the Legend tweeted that “the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man.”

To this, James responded , “Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!” and added a shushing emoji.

A major reason that Westbrook has been in the proverbial conversation since Wednesday night is that the Lakers traded for his hated rival, Patrick Beverley .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x03eD_0hVDtcGP00
LeBron James defended Russell Westbrook amid social media slander.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjWOk_0hVDtcGP00
Russell Wesbtrook and Patrick Beverley, now teammates on the Lakers, have had a rivalry for a number of years.
Getty Images

Same it’s on🦍 https://t.co/jR5ZFaMYMV

— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

The moment that trade got announced, social media was collectively bracing for what it would be like for the two of them to be teammates after they’ve had physical and verbal friction for a number of years .

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, numbers that were considerably down from the year before. He also shot under 30 percent from three-point territory — taking 3.4 per game — and turned the ball over 3.8 times per game.

The Lakers went 33-49 and finished 11th in the Western Conference.

The 37-year-old James signed a contract extension with the Lakers this offseason , which gives him a player option after the 2023-24 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Celtics, Knicks interested in signing Carmelo Anthony

With the 2022-2023 NBA season right around the corner, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony is still searching for a home. After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony may be switching coasts. According to Bally's Sports Brandon Robinson, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a possible suitor for Anthony....
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy