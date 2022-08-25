Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Bham Now
Over Easy closing after 12 years
Over Easy, the popular breakfast and brunch spot is closing after 12 years on September 2nd. According to a Facebook post from the owners, the restaurant is closing because they decided not to renew their lease. Over Easy Message. Below is their farewell message:. “It is with deep sadness, we...
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
birminghammommy.com
September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss
Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
Bar la Fête opens this Friday, Sep. 2 [PHOTOS]
Wine lovers, we have a new place for you in downtown Birmingham. Bar la Fête is opening its doors this Friday, September 2. Keep reading to learn all about this classy wine bar and what’s on the menu. Get excited to visit Bar la Fête. It’s time...
Bham Now
New Asian-inspired food truck, Rickshaw, + 5 other Birmingham businesses to explore
Fall in Birmingham means one thing—new openings that are just in time for the holiday season! Want to see what all the hype is about with these six new Birmingham businesses? Keep reading for more. 1. Santos Coffee | Mountain Brook. Santos Coffee is on a roll. Less than...
Bham Now
Meet Shannon Scott, CEO of OnCentive—one of Birmingham’s fastest-growing startups [VIDEO]
A powerhouse and entrepreneur since he was 19 years old, OnCentive’s CEO Shannon Scott is no stranger to building successful businesses. We were able to meet this Birmingham entrepreneur and discuss how OnCentive is making a big difference and big money for businesses. A sit down with the CEO.
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birminghamtimes.com
PHOTOS – The Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest in downtown Birmingham
Hundreds were in downtown Birmingham on Saturday as The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returned to the Historic 4th Avenue Business District. It had been two years since the jazz festival took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees were thrilled for a day of food, fun, and music which included performances by Dr. Chelsey Green, a Billboard charting artist who was born into a family of jazz and funk musicians; The Official Clutch; Vann Burchfield; Lillian Aleece; Deirdre Gaddis and Logan The Entertainer.
Bham Now
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
Bham Now
Now the News: Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail is complete, new city-wide trash pickup system + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we welcome a new week in The Magic City (hopefully with more sunshine), we’re bringing you recent buzzy, positive happenings from around the city. Read on to learn more about Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail, a new city-wide trash pickup system, new openings and more.
Bham Now
Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion
Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
Bham Now
5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite
Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
hooversun.com
Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Bham Now
We tried some of the most popular donuts in Birmingham + picked our favorites [VIDEO]
We are always looking for The Magic City’s best eats, so it was about time our team tried some of the most popular donuts in Birmingham to find our favorites. We tried glazed donuts from three hot spots across town. Tag along as we try them out and watch the video to see it for yourself.
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
wvtm13.com
Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
Comments / 0