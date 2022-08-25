ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Over Easy closing after 12 years

Over Easy, the popular breakfast and brunch spot is closing after 12 years on September 2nd. According to a Facebook post from the owners, the restaurant is closing because they decided not to renew their lease. Over Easy Message. Below is their farewell message:. “It is with deep sadness, we...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more

We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
birminghammommy.com

September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss

Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Bar la Fête opens this Friday, Sep. 2 [PHOTOS]

Wine lovers, we have a new place for you in downtown Birmingham. Bar la Fête is opening its doors this Friday, September 2. Keep reading to learn all about this classy wine bar and what’s on the menu. Get excited to visit Bar la Fête. It’s time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

PHOTOS – The Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest in downtown Birmingham

Hundreds were in downtown Birmingham on Saturday as The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returned to the Historic 4th Avenue Business District. It had been two years since the jazz festival took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees were thrilled for a day of food, fun, and music which included performances by Dr. Chelsey Green, a Billboard charting artist who was born into a family of jazz and funk musicians; The Official Clutch; Vann Burchfield; Lillian Aleece; Deirdre Gaddis and Logan The Entertainer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion

Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite

Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...

