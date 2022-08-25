LRPD: 2 injured in two shootings in Fourche Dam neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say two shootings in the Fourche Dam area left two people injured Thursday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, dispatchers received a call about the shootings on Fourche Dam and Heather Lane just after 10 a.m. Police said the shootings were connected.

Police said an altercation between three people ended up in two being shot. One victim was shot in the leg and the other in the shoulder, according to police. The victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

