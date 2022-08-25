Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
Headlines: Six Shot at Boyle Heights Bar; Heat Wave Hitting L.A. This Week
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man started firing a gun during a fight inside of Boyle Heights’ Holiday Bar, wounding six. [US News]...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
sandiegocountynews.com
Gov. Newsom reveals $694 million in Homekey Awards to create homeless housing units
Los Angeles, CA–Alongside state and local leaders at a new Homekey project in Los Angeles preparing to welcome tenants, Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday announced the award of $694 million for 35 projects that will create more than 2,500 new units in 19 communities throughout the state. In total, including...
A New Cookbook Brings Compton Pop-Up Pioneer Trap Kitchen Back Into the Spotlight
Name a favorite pop-up in Los Angeles. Maybe it’s the fantastic Southern breakfast sandwiches from Calabama. Or it could be experiencing chef Eros Erogbogbo’s Nigerian tasting menu Ilé. Pop-ups continue to be a powerful force in Southern California and beyond, giving nascent concepts lower operating costs and...
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
The Trauma Of Homelessness Doesn’t End Under A Roof
Welcome to How Are You Coping With That? a recurring column in which Lori Teresa Yearwood talks to people about how they are coping with hardship. LOS ANGELES — A year and three months ago, Salvador Chacon got called off a Section 8 waiting list for government-subsidized housing. After more than 30 years of living in homeless shelters and on the streets of Skid Row, Chacon claimed the physical safety of a roof over his head. Internally, however, the 42-year-old admits that he remained as untethered as ever, a traumatized state of lostness that some mental health experts are now calling “emotional homelessness.”
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
L.A. officer briefly detained in company of gang member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves homeless man injured by Flower District
LOS ANGELES – A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
foxla.com
Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts
LOS ANGELES - A man reportedly wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. When deputies...
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
davisvanguard.org
One Man’s “COVID-19 reality” at California State Prison in Lancaster, California
This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to report on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Refer to our website to view and download our raw data. On...
