ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Winslow Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Lacey Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Obituary#Democrats#Politics Local#Council#Plumbers#Pipefitter#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Jersey 101.5

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy