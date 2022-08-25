Read full article on original website
Carbondale Launches Inclusion Task Force to Identify and Address Discrimination
CARBONDALE – To strengthen its commitment to being a safe and welcoming city, the Carbondale City Manager’s Office and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator have established the Carbondale Inclusion Task Force. The task force aims to identify discrimination and disparities in the community and make strategic recommendations...
Carbondale City Council Election Petition Packets Now Available
CARBONDALE – In April 2023, the City of Carbondale will hold an election to select a Mayor for a four-year term and three City Councilmembers for four-year terms. Information and petition forms are now available in the City Clerk’s office. These same forms and additional information are available in the 2023 Candidate’s Guide, which can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website. Signed, completed forms are to be submitted to the City Clerk’s office during the statutory filing period of Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022.
Williamson County Clerk to Mail Out Permanent Vote by Mail Applications Next Month
MARION – The County Clerk in Williamson County says starting next month, her office will be mailing to each register voter an application for a Vote by Mail ballot. Amanda Barnes says recent state legislation gives Illinois voters the ability to choose to automatically receive mail-in ballots for all future elections with a single application rather than having to request a mail-in ballot before each election.
Threatening Note Found at Marion High School Forces Lockdown Tuesday
MARION – Marion High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following the discovery of an anonymous threatening note directed at the high school. The Marion Unit 2 School District posted on its Facebook page that the note was found in one of the restrooms indicating that at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday a group of armed gunmen would enter the high school.
Franklin County 2022 Mobile Home Tax Bills Now in the Mail
BENTON – Franklin County Collector Steve Vercellino says 2022 Mobile Home tax bills are to be mailed today. Payment is due no later than Friday, October 28th 2022. Payments can be accepted in person at the Treasurer’s Office in the Campbell Building on the Benton Square at 901 Public Square or by mailing to P.O. Box 967 in Benton, Illinois.
Milling and Asphalt Work Happening Today and Tuesday in Marion
MARION – Starting today, the City of Marion will be conducting milling and asphalt overlay on the following streets: Gregory Avenue, North Smith Avenue and North Otis. The same work will be done Tuesday on East Carter, North Taft and North Logan. That’s according to the city’s Facebook page.
Franklin County Real Estate Tax Bills Will Be Mailed Friday
BENTON – Franklin County Treasurer Steve Vercellino has released the timeline for 2021 Real Estate Taxes Payable 2022. Real Estate Taxes will be mailed no later than this Friday. The first installment is due October 7th and the second installment is due November 18th. Taxes can be paid:. In...
Several Businesses Vandalized in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT – Police in West Frankfort say some unknown individuals used ball bearings to break out windows at several businesses in the city recently. According to West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent, this all happened in the late evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 25. Chief Prudent says it...
Michigan Homicide Suspect Caught in Williamson County
MARION – A Michigan man wanted for homicide was captured in Williamson County Monday. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip Sunday through the Williamson County Crime Stopper Tip line in reference to a possible wanted subject from Holland, Michigan. The tipster stated the subject was wanted for murder. An investigation was started to determine possible locations of the wanted subject.
Carbondale Man Charged for Damaging Buildings with Graffiti
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man was arrested Thursday for allegedly damaging property with graffiti recently in the 200 block of North Oak Street. According to Carbondale Police, they received a report about the graffiti at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. During their investigation police found more graffiti on buildings in the 800 block of West High Street and the 200 block of North Springer Street.
Williamson County Sheriff Warning Residents about ‘Jury Duty’ Scam
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a “jury duty” scam that is going on in southern Illinois. Sheriff Bennie Vick says an unknown caller is calling and posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. The callers tell victims they can avoid arrest by putting money into a kiosk at a local business.
Marion Man Wanted for Assault and on Gun Charges
MARION – A Marion man is wanted on several charges involving a large disturbance in progress recently in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the disturbance in 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 12:12 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25. During the course of their investigation, officers...
