CARBONDALE – In April 2023, the City of Carbondale will hold an election to select a Mayor for a four-year term and three City Councilmembers for four-year terms. Information and petition forms are now available in the City Clerk’s office. These same forms and additional information are available in the 2023 Candidate’s Guide, which can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website. Signed, completed forms are to be submitted to the City Clerk’s office during the statutory filing period of Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO