Police warn of candy-looking ‘rainbow fentanyl’

(WTVO) — Police are warning parents of a new, more potent form of the drug fentanyl hitting the streets, which looks like candy.

The drug is called “rainbow fentanyl” and resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk.

Law enforcement seized four grams of it while searching a home in Portland, Oregon, recently, and police found a large batch of the pills during a raid in Morgantown, West Virginia.

According to police, it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl, about the weight of a few grains of salt, to cause a fatal overdose.

Officials say they have recovered similar pills in Arizona, California, and Washington D.C.

