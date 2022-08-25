Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong. Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
When you think about early-morning convenience and deliciousness, what comes to mind? That's right, the humble breakfast sandwich. What makes these sandwiches exciting are the endless possibilities to make one. You could use a bagel, a biscuit, or even slices of french toast to trap layers of cheese, bacon, eggs, greens, and other tasty ingredients into one satisfying bite. It's even better knowing you can enjoy it in a restaurant or take it on the go.
iheart.com
Ghostly Activity Sparks Suspicions That Utah Coffee Shop May be Haunted
The owners of a coffee shop in Utah suspect that the site may be haunted following a series of strange events that have occurred there over the last few weeks. According to a local media report, the restaurant at the center of the potential paranormal activity is Country No Nonsense Coffee in the community of Willow Park. Shortly after it opened three years ago, employees began noticing that the lights and music in the restaurant would mysteriously turn on and off, while some witnesses said that they heard the sounds of disembodies voices arguing in the building when no one is in there.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
When you think of barbecue, the first thing that comes to mind is the different proteins thrown on a huge grill. Pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket, and sausage are just a handful of options available at barbecue restaurants. The sides are almost as important as the meats. No meal is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
iheart.com
Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 500 Illegal Border-Crossers
The Border Patrol says agents in South Texas encountered several large groups of illegal immigrants last weekend. Agents in Starr County apprehended over 370 people in two large groups, while agents in Hidalgo County encountered another large group of more than 120 individuals. The Border Patrol says the groups contained adults and children from Central and South America, Cuba and Europe. Agents have encountered more than 100 large groups in the Rio Grande Valley since October of last year, apprehending more than 21-thousand individuals.
iheart.com
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
iheart.com
Iowa Awards Preservation Tax Credits To 13 Buildings
(Des Moines, IA) -- More than a dozen historic buildings in the state will share 19-(M) million dollars in tax credits. The Iowa Economic Development Authority says the Historic Preservation Tax credits program aims to help maintain the character of the original structures. Among the buildings getting a tax credit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Investigation opened into fatal June hit-and-run accident in South Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL - South Florida traffic detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a man a month after he was hit. On June 30th, the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the driver of a Chevy Malibu on Northwest...
iheart.com
'Do Not Drink The Water': Mississippi Governor Warns Residents
"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes," Reeves said. "Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family." Reeves said he plans to declare a state of emergency as state authorities attempt to distribute water...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
iheart.com
State Ends Free School Meals Program
A program that provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all students in Rhode Island has ended. It was launched two years ago to ease financial pressures on families caused by the pandemic. Free and reduced school meals will still be available for children whose families qualify and apply for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Governor Declares Wildfire State Of Emergency
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency yesterday due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. Much of the state continues to experience high temperatures, wind, storms with dry lightning, and persistent drought. With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for continued warm and dry conditions—and with many parts of the state in drought emergencies—the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.
iheart.com
Biden Says Americans Need An "F-15," Not A Gun
(Wilkes-Barre, PA) -- President Biden says Americans "need an F-15" to protect the U.S. and not a gun. Biden gave a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday about his "Safer America Plan," which he said was about "funding the police" instead of "defunding." The President has requested 35-billion dollars in the new fiscal year budget for funding the police. Biden said his plan also calls on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. In his speech Tuesday, Biden said to keep America safe, "you need an F-15" and "something a little more than a gun."
iheart.com
Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana
>Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf wants to legalize the use of recreational marijuana by adults. Governor Wolf said today that too many Pennsylvanians are locked up for marijuana offenses. He claims they're not violent and aren't a threat to their communities. Wolf says it's time to decriminalize the use of marijuana.
iheart.com
Woman arrested, boyfriend sought in Kent County abuse case
CUTLERVILLE (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old woman is facing child abuse charges after prosecutors say she and her boyfriend malnourished and abused her adopted daughter at their home in Cutlerville. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Wilma Edwards brought the girl to the hospital in serious condition. Sheriff's deputies say she...
iheart.com
Suspect in Algoma Twp. bank robbery arrested
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man from Cadillac for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a Wexford County home following a search warrant, and is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.
Comments / 0