The owners of a coffee shop in Utah suspect that the site may be haunted following a series of strange events that have occurred there over the last few weeks. According to a local media report, the restaurant at the center of the potential paranormal activity is Country No Nonsense Coffee in the community of Willow Park. Shortly after it opened three years ago, employees began noticing that the lights and music in the restaurant would mysteriously turn on and off, while some witnesses said that they heard the sounds of disembodies voices arguing in the building when no one is in there.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO