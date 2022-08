Baseball history could be on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches the elite mark of 60 home runs. The New York Yankees outfielder came one step closer with his 51st homer on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees outfielder has had an outstanding season at the plate, batting .296 and logging 110 RBIs. He is one of the reasons New York is among MLB's elite entering the stretch run.

