IN THE WEEKS leading up to the 2014 draft, Mike Waufle came to a very sad conclusion: There was no way the Rams would be able to get Aaron Donald. Even with two first-rounders, the Rams needed a tackle with the No. 2 pick, and Waufle thought that it would be impossible for Donald to drop down to them at their next pick, No. 13.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO