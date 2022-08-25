Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Man admits robbing cyclist at Essex home
A man has admitted robbing Olympic and Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta during a "distressing" raid at their home. Ali Sesay, 28, of Rainham, east London, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court. He admitted stealing Mr Cavendish's watch, phone and...
BBC
Emma Raducanu: US Open defeat latest hard knock for Briton
The exuberant and carefree Emma Raducanu of late summer 2021 has taken a few hard knocks this year. Signs of recovery were evident in her performances in both Washington and Cincinnati, but a lack of matches and confidence left her vulnerable to an opponent of the quality and experience of Alize Cornet.
Comments / 0