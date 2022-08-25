ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When ‘Hamilton’ tickets will go on sale at Playhouse

By Justin Dennis
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets for the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton” will on sale next month for the show’s December and January performances at Playhouse Square .

Public sales are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 on the theater’s website or by calling 216-241-6000. Performances are set for Dec. 6, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. They cannot be purchased at the theater’s box office, 1501 Euclid Ave., Ste. 200, Cleveland.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $179. A select number of premium seats costing $199 are available for all performances. You can only buy eight tickets per account. There will also be a lottery for 40 tickets at $10 each for all performances, details for which will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller is quoted in the release. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Cleveland engagement should be made through playhousesquare.org .”

“Hamilton,” a musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, is “the story of America then, told by America now,” and was a “revolutionary moment in theatre,” according to the release. Its score, whose music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

