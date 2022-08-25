Read full article on original website
Related
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota Infant Found Safe
UPDATE (8/31/22): There was a happy ending early Wednesday morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The baby and his non-custodial mother have been found in Wisconsin. Original Story:. Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide missing person alert for...
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
KIMT
Woman, 41, injured after being struck in crosswalk in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 41-year-old Rochester woman was injured Monday morning when she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk. Police said it happened at 7:31 a.m. on 2nd St. SW. when a vehicle made a left turn and hit the woman. The woman suffered injuries to her lower...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
willmarradio.com
Man dies of injuries incurred in crash south of Danube
(Danube MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says one of the men injured in a Sunday crash south of Danube has died. 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo was a passenger in a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where died Monday.
KAAL-TV
Two arrested after Saturday morning car chase in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Two men were arrested in Byron after a construction site burglary-turned-car-chase Saturday morning. A Rochester police officer saw two men loading boxes and items into a white Dodge Caravan in an underground parking lot at a construction site in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, Rochester, at about 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
KEYC
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0