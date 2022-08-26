ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Axios

Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course

The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
DURHAM, NC
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mobile showers give homeless a Fresh Start in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — If the North Carolina heat feels like it’s too much, then try living in it 24/7 without a shade. It gives hot showers and other items every Tuesday to the homeless. People in Durham without a home now have an opportunity to wash and clean...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

