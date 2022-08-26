Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
Related
Dollar General sales Aug. 28-Sept. 3: Bath tissue, paper towels, diapers, hot dogs, chips, 3-Day Sale
* Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Dollar General has new sales this week including Armour Hot Dogs, V8 Splash, Lay's chips, Cheetos, Air Wick Scented Oil Warmer, Angel Soft bath tissue, Sparkle Paper Towels, diapers, school supplies, a 3-Day Sale and more.
'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
cbs17
The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walgreens sales Aug. 28-Sept. 3: Peanuts, chips, toothpaste, laundry
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walgreens has new sales this week including peanuts, chips, toothpaste, laundry detergent, vitamins and more. The sale prices are valid at most Raleigh, NC area stores for myWalgreens reward program members. This list...
Can you ride e-bikes and scooters in bike lanes in Raleigh? Here’s the law.
E-bikes and scooters have risen in popularity during the pandemic. Are you following local laws when you’re riding yours?
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course
The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
Wakefield High goes into Code Red Lockdown after nearby shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — This afternoon, hundreds of Wake County Students ended their first day of class with alarm bells instead of school bells. A Code Red Lockdown was issued after a shooting just blocks from Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High schools. Raleigh police said the school was never the...
cbs17
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
cbs17
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mobile showers give homeless a Fresh Start in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — If the North Carolina heat feels like it’s too much, then try living in it 24/7 without a shade. It gives hot showers and other items every Tuesday to the homeless. People in Durham without a home now have an opportunity to wash and clean...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0