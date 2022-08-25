ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC congestion pricing: Rideshare drivers rally for exemption from additional tolls

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can add New York City’s rideshare drivers to the growing list of critics opposing the MTA’s planned congestion pricing program. On Wednesday, the Justice for App Workers coalition, which is comprised of several rideshare advocacy groups representing over 100,000 NYC drivers, rallied outside the MTA headquarters to demand that app drivers be exempt from any new congestion pricing tolls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Trade in your car seat at Target to get 20% off coupon

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for new baby gear or trying to get rid of an old car seat, Target is holding its semi-annual car seat trade-in event next month. The trade-in event — which will be held from Sept. 11 to 24 — allows customers to bring in a used car seat to be recycled. In return, families will receive a coupon for 20% off on their Target app or Target.com/circle to buy a new car seat, play yard, stroller, high chair or other select baby gear.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

You can help flood victims in Pakistan (letter to the editor)

It has been more than two weeks of widespread, constant flood rain in Pakistan and it has caused devastation in Pakistan. Most parts of the country have flooded everywhere. Thousands of people and millions of animals have washed away in the flood. There is loss of life in all parts of the country. The Pakistani Civic Association of Staten Island is holding fund-raising efforts to generate funds to help those people who are affected by this tragedy.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
