STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for new baby gear or trying to get rid of an old car seat, Target is holding its semi-annual car seat trade-in event next month. The trade-in event — which will be held from Sept. 11 to 24 — allows customers to bring in a used car seat to be recycled. In return, families will receive a coupon for 20% off on their Target app or Target.com/circle to buy a new car seat, play yard, stroller, high chair or other select baby gear.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO