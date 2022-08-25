Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
NYC congestion pricing: Rideshare drivers rally for exemption from additional tolls
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can add New York City’s rideshare drivers to the growing list of critics opposing the MTA’s planned congestion pricing program. On Wednesday, the Justice for App Workers coalition, which is comprised of several rideshare advocacy groups representing over 100,000 NYC drivers, rallied outside the MTA headquarters to demand that app drivers be exempt from any new congestion pricing tolls.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
New York awash in weed, but watch out for those whipped cream canisters! (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s a good thing that New York State lawmakers are working to keep kids from getting their hands on dangerous substances. Like whipped cream canisters. New York stores have begun to more diligently enforce a year-old ban on allowing those under the age of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With New York’s concealed carry gun laws taking effect Thursday, NYC mayor outlines what’s permitted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following a Supreme Court ruling allowing greater access to conceal carry gun permits, elected officials are working to inform New Yorkers about what is and isn’t permitted in the nation’s most densely populated city. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision was the shot...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
Newark breaks record for most 90-degree days in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The temperature at Newark Liberty International Airport hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, setting a record for the most number of August days to reach the threshold in nearly a century. The National Weather Service said its Newark, New Jersey, climate station — located about a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New images released after man in wheelchair robbed aboard Staten Island bus; person still sought by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Days after the NYPD released shocking video of a man in a wheelchair being robbed aboard an MTA bus, police on Staten Island are again asking for the public’s assistance in locating the unidentified suspect. New images tweeted by the department’s 120th Precinct on Wednesday...
Teen arrested in attacks on Orthodox men in Brooklyn; hate crimes up in NYC, Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with a pair of attacks on Orthodox men earlier this month in Brooklyn, days after three teens on Staten Island were charged in an alleged anti-Semitic act aboard an MTA bus. The teen in Brooklyn, whose name is being...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Monday, Aug. 29, at 11 p.m., until Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Commuter alert: Delays reported on MTA express buses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some runs for MTA express buses have been cancelled for the Monday morning rush hour. The 7:16 a.m. SIM4 trip scheduled to depart from Drumgoole Road West at Annadale Road will not operate. The 7:06 a.m. SIM6 trip scheduled to depart from Eltingville Transit Center will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Diego B. Zabala Jr., a natural athlete who enjoyed watching New York sports and CNBC, cooking and fixing everything for everyone, has died. YESTERDAY’S OBITUARIES. Native...
Teen lost his arm while ‘subway surfing’ in Queens, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A teen who lost his arm Monday morning on a train in Queens was trying to “subway surf,” according to the New York Post. The 15-year-old boy, who originally was reported as being 11, was with a group of friends on a northbound R train in Jackson Heights when he tried to climb to the top of the train, sources told the outlet.
Trade in your car seat at Target to get 20% off coupon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for new baby gear or trying to get rid of an old car seat, Target is holding its semi-annual car seat trade-in event next month. The trade-in event — which will be held from Sept. 11 to 24 — allows customers to bring in a used car seat to be recycled. In return, families will receive a coupon for 20% off on their Target app or Target.com/circle to buy a new car seat, play yard, stroller, high chair or other select baby gear.
Watch: SILive.com subscribers win ‘Taste of the Towns’ food trolley tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Sunday, Advance/SILive.com subscribers Clair Bradford, Laura DeLuccia, Elyse Donner, Kathryn Primiani and Darlene DelVecchio were the toast of the town at “Taste of the Towns” where they along with their guests enjoyed a food trolley tour of Staten Island’s South Shore.
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be...
Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
Prepare to be scared: Six Flags Fright Fest starts in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to be scared during Six Flags Great Adventure’s annual spooky tradition, Fright Fest. The Halloween-themed event will return to the Jackson, N.J. theme park in September. Programming will kick off on Friday, Sept. 16, running weekends and select weekdays through Halloween on...
You can help flood victims in Pakistan (letter to the editor)
It has been more than two weeks of widespread, constant flood rain in Pakistan and it has caused devastation in Pakistan. Most parts of the country have flooded everywhere. Thousands of people and millions of animals have washed away in the flood. There is loss of life in all parts of the country. The Pakistani Civic Association of Staten Island is holding fund-raising efforts to generate funds to help those people who are affected by this tragedy.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0