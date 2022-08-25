Read full article on original website
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From ATV
A 36-year-old Wyoming man is dead following an ATV crash in Fremont County, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 near milepost 6 on Deer Creek Road east of Riverton. According to a crash summary released Monday, 36-year-old Brice Hayes was riding in a...
Wyoming DEQ providing $843,660 for early replacement of diesel school buses
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant), according to a recent press release from WYDEQ. The WYDEQ created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
The Donner Party Took a Critical Wrong Turn In Wyoming
When you hear the name Donner Party the first image might be of starving people stuck in a mountainside snow storm, starving, and looking at the body of a dead party member in desperation. None of that would have happened if they had not chosen a shortcut in Wyoming. The...
New Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opening in Target Parking Lot
As electric vehicles are becoming more and more common in Wyoming, the need for places to charge said vehicles is increasing. Electrify America is currently in the process of installing four electric vehicle DC fast charging stations in the Eastridge Mall parking lot near Target. They are expecting to be ready for consumer use by mid September 2022.
Florida Man Has A Tough Summer In Wyoming
Florida Man To Appear In Court On Monday For Walking On Thermals In Yellowstone. My first impression was that tourists are bad enough, we've definitely got to keep the "FLORIDA MAN" out of Yellowstone. Today I see this headline:. The "Florida Man" became a laugh line after so many stories...
The Navajo Skinwalkers who Haunt America’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Drunk Touron Shows How to Get Banned From Multiple National Parks
FOR THE RECORD- This idiot ended his trip jailed for a string of alcohol-fueled incidents at three National Parks. He just never seems to learn. It all started back in 2018 when this video when VIRAL on both the internet and television news shows. I bet his family is SO...
Wyoming Is Wasting Time & Money on Carbon Capture
Governor Mark Gordon, along with some state legislators, have pushed the idea of "carbon capture" from coal power plants in an attempt to appease those who think that CO2 is causing catastrophic climate change. I asked a state legislator if he believes that CO2 is causing a "climate crisis" and...
Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
Wyoming Coal Industry Battles an Activist Judge’s Ruling
It's hard enough for the coal industry to stay in business when they have to deal with the endless, frivolous, lawsuits from environmental activist law firms. Then there are the environmental activists who work for the Environmental Protection Agency and Bureau of Land Management. They use their position, overstepping their bounds, to push their agenda.
READ: The New Book About Wyoming’s Most Famous Horse
He was such a famous horse that there were actually obituaries for him in newspapers when he died. If you're in Wyoming you've seen the image of the bucking horse and rider. It's even on our license plate. The horse is named Steamboat and there is an interesting story behind...
Natrona County Republican Party Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming GOP in Supreme Court
The Natrona County Republican Party has reasserted its claims that the Wyoming GOP violated the state party's bylaws at its 2020 convention by filing a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The county party filed the initial notice with the Supreme Court on Aug. 19, and the subsequent documents will...
