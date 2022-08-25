This article is misleading - or UPC is misleading, as they are writing policies under the name of Family Security Insurance currently. They are just dropping risky properties, and moving good business to Family Security, but want to make it look like they are leaving because of reasons other than their fault for writing bad business for years. In other words, they changed their name for properties they want to insure, and use "leaving the state" as the reason to drop thousands of policies they don't want to keep.
all's I know is insurance prices in Florida have tripled and they have so many deductions in other words they're only going to pay out so much on something like 70% or 75% of the damage and this is nuts
Where's the governor? why isn't he demanding they fix this mess like everything else he wants done. he can force redistricting and all kind of other nonsense, except this. wonder why?
Comments / 102