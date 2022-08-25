ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stupideverywhere
6d ago

This article is misleading - or UPC is misleading, as they are writing policies under the name of Family Security Insurance currently. They are just dropping risky properties, and moving good business to Family Security, but want to make it look like they are leaving because of reasons other than their fault for writing bad business for years. In other words, they changed their name for properties they want to insure, and use "leaving the state" as the reason to drop thousands of policies they don't want to keep.

Joanne Dziedzic
6d ago

all's I know is insurance prices in Florida have tripled and they have so many deductions in other words they're only going to pay out so much on something like 70% or 75% of the damage and this is nuts

Jenn I fer
6d ago

Where's the governor? why isn't he demanding they fix this mess like everything else he wants done. he can force redistricting and all kind of other nonsense, except this. wonder why?

Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
amisun.com

Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
WESH

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday in Polk County. In Lakeland, he's expected to speak on the prices of prescriptions. Tuesday afternoon, he presented $1.9 million to Suwannee County. DeSantis says the money is purposed to go toward the expansion of water distribution...
WESH

What's Florida's swing state, political status in 2022?

Florida, USA — The scramble to determine the fate of a U.S. Senate seat, the governor's mansion, and Florida's status as a political battleground all hang in the balance leading up to the November general election. It might not be the kind of election Florida voters are used to...
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79

Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
TAMPA, FL

