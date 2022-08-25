ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County CAC helps fill gaps after KAT bus service reduction

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Transit is partnering with Knox County CAC Transit to provide work-related transportation to fill in the gaps left as KAT reduces its service.

In July, KAT approved cuts to its bus services, including the elimination of some routes and reduction of frequency on some lines due to the ongoing worker shortage. The cuts going into effect on August 29. The service reduction can be seen here.

To help passengers impacted by the reduction, KAT has joined with Knox County CAC Transit to make sure they can get to work. Passengers can call Knox County CAC Transit at 865-524-0319 to check availability. According to KAT, Knox County CAC Transit will do its best to work with passengers to provide work-related trips. In addition, KAT plans to cover the costs of the CAC fares until a return to normal service levels.

Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’

Those needing trip planning assistance can call 865-637-3000 or visit the Customer Service Counter.

Despite the service reduction, KAT plans to continue the football shuttle services offered for UT home football games . However, the number of buses available may be limited. KAT also asks game attendees to consider taking regular fixed route services as well. Information on football options can be found on KAT’s website.

When to expect federal student loan forgiveness

According to KAT, they had to reduce service twice during COVID, once in early 2020 before returning to regular levels in July. Service was once again reduced in November 2020. Since that time service has not been able to return to regular levels.

