16-year-old girl missing, last seen in South Hagginwood area, Sacramento police say

A missing 16-year-old girl is sought, last seen Wednesday in Sacramento’s South Hagginwood neighborhood.

Ameerah Shotewell is considered an at-risk missing person, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts Thursday.

Ameerah, who is approximately 5-foot-2 with a thin build and braided hair, was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving a residence in the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard. She was wearing all black clothing, according to the Police Department.

Police said they believe the teen may be in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County.

Anyone with information about Ameerah is asked to contact the Police Department at 916-808-5471.