ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcaaN_0hVDmSZC00
The Stop & Shop parking lot at 35 Washington Street is one of the crime scenes associated with the murder-suicide in Lynn. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide.

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi and her brother-in-law, 34-year-old Sanjar Halin, at 98 Rockaway St. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. She then allegedly shot and killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56-year-old Abdul Halin, in his vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street.

According to the DA’s office, Sharifi took her own life in a parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Washington Street.

Police said they responded to the report of the shooting on Rockaway Street around 3 p.m. and Sharifi was found dead around 4:30 p.m.

The Boston Globe reports that on Tuesday afternoon the 31-year-old woman wrote in a post on Facebook that her sister was the victim of domestic abuse, and that her parents and in-laws had turned a blind eye to it.

In a statement, the DA’s office declined to address additional details related to the case.

“We cannot confirm, nor will we comment on, information contained in social media postings,” the office said.

“We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances,” the family wrote in a statement on a GoFundMe page. “Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways.

“Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless,” the statement continued. “We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost.”

Donations to the page, the family wrote, will go toward supporting the two young children and ensuring that they “receive adequate care to process this loss.”

Comments / 10

AP_001990.adb14fa1c56a4da8bef8bfa78ceab0fc.1715
5d ago

So sad. She just couldn’t watch the abuse of her sister any longer, so sad.

Reply
6
Denise Rawls
6d ago

they say that the children will not have a father. was she the mother? if so why not say the children will have no parent's. my guess because of their life and religion women are not received well.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hyannisnews.com

ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!

Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Police respond to bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

The threat was ruled a false alarm. Authorities investigated a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening, which was later ruled a false alarm. A call reporting the threat came in around 8 p.m., Boston police spokesman David Estrada said. Officers arrived at the hospital around 9:20 p.m and closed off an area of Longwood Avenue. The scene was cleared around 10 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Mental Health#Violent Crime#The Stop Shop#The Boston Globe
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge officer placed on leave after alleged drunken-driving crash involving 3 motorcyclists

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge police officer has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a drunken-driving crash involving three motorcyclists early Monday morning, authorities said. Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol and...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
msn.com

State Police seek blue sedan after fatal Chelsea crash

State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a rollover crash in Chelsea that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured a woman early Sunday morning, officials said. At about 2:20 a.m., State Police received reports of a rollover...
CHELSEA, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Found Please Cancel Alert.

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nylah Kamara, who was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park. The school reports that she never arrived.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy