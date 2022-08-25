Read full article on original website
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey
There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?
As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner. You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
New Law in New Jersey is Asking Too Much of Our Delivery Workers
It's been a long day at the office, you get back to your house just to realize that you're out of food, and you decide that there's no way you're running out to the grocery store. So, you whip out your phone, open up your food delivery service of choice,...
Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?
OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
Pumpkin Spice Season In New Jersey Has Gone Over The Top
Even the biggest summer lovers in New Jersey have to realize that the days of crying that it's too early for pumpkin spice are quickly disappearing. You can make an argument up to and including Labor Day that it's too early for pumpkin spice anything but after this weekend, all bets are off.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
