Palo Alto, CA

Plunge down shaft kills construction worker, California police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

A construction worker in his 40s died after falling down a shaft at an overnight Palo Alto construction project, California police say.

Officers responded to the site at 525 University Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, a Palo Alto police news release said.

Police and firefighters learned a worker had fallen down a shaft, the release said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers found no evidence of a crime, and the death will be investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 650-329-2413, or leave an anonymous tip at paloalto@tipnow.org or 650-383-8984.

