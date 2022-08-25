Read full article on original website
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys
The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Initial 2022 53-Man Roster
After some tough decisions, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially narrowed down their roster. Teams had to get to 53 players by today’s deadline. Over the last couple of weeks, we gave our predictions on who would make the cut and who would not. Not all of them were necessarily correct. Though, this Chiefs roster has begun to take shape and has formed adequately.
Broncos' GM George Paton Explains the Tough Roster Cuts
The Denver Broncos' shot-callers can exhale somewhat. The final roster cuts are in the books, although, that doesn't mean GM George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey are done making moves. The Broncos will let the dust settle across the NFL, and scour the waiver wire in search of potential...
Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond, cut QB Sean Mannion
Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.
Giants HC Brian Daboll has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay
There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list. This...
The Vikings' toughest cutdown day decisions
Cutdown day in the NFL arrives on Tuesday and while Minnesota Vikings training camp did not offer a bevy of position battles there are still some difficult decisions facing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Let’s have a look at the most likely scenario for each position...
