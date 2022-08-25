Read full article on original website
WCJB
White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
First Coast News
Have you seen this man? The Clay County Sheriff's Office suspects him in a burglary
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man pictured. He is a person of interest in a burglary at the 76 Gas Station on 364 Blanding Boulevard on July 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The man is wanted for questioning.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
dcwitness.org
Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Independent Florida Alligator
Man arrested in Gainesville sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison for drug charges
An Ocala man who initially was arrested in Gainesville was sentenced to more than 38 years in a federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Jonathan Thomas, 33, was convicted in April by a federal grand jury of conspiring to possess with...
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
mycbs4.com
Teen shot in the head in Lake City
Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
News4Jax.com
Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
WCJB
Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gilchrist County Jail on Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. It will be held at 9239 US-129 in Trenton. The event is open to the public.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
News4Jax.com
Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler’s lawyers want to question jurors, citing News4JAX interview
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Lawyers for convicted killer Kimberly Kessler suggest in a new court filing that her conviction was a “miscarriage of justice which warrants a new trial.”. The lawyers say the evidence is in a post-trial interview that one of the jurors did with News4JAX, and...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
Three puppies rescued from flames thanks to Amazon driver in Columbia County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three puppies were rescued from a house fire in Columbia County on Tuesday thanks to the quick thinking of a passing driver, officials said. An Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Three little pups were saved from the flames. Officials were able to revive the dogs from smoke inhalation.
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after allegedly 'making threats'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident.
mycbs4.com
Police plan to enforce pedestrian safety ordinance in Lake City
Lake City — Lake City Police announce their intention to enforce a pedestrian safety ordinance. An ordinance, which went into effect this year, prohibits someone in a car handing something to a pedestrian on some roads. The ordinance also prohibits a pedestrian giving something to someone in a car.
WCJB
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop. After searching his car, officers found...
