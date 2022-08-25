ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

WCJB

White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
mycbs4.com

Teen shot in the head in Lake City

Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Police plan to enforce pedestrian safety ordinance in Lake City

Lake City — Lake City Police announce their intention to enforce a pedestrian safety ordinance. An ordinance, which went into effect this year, prohibits someone in a car handing something to a pedestrian on some roads. The ordinance also prohibits a pedestrian giving something to someone in a car.
LAKE CITY, FL

