Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
3 people hurt in shootout near Scotland Ave. liquor store plagued by violence, police say
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two groups of young men opened fire at one another in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood, a city police spokesman said. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police...
theadvocate.com
Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit currency sting
Opelousas Police arrested two men Monday after an investigation into counterfeit U.S. currency. Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested following a three week investigation in which OPD detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit bills at various businesses in Opelousas. Detectives identified the the men as source of the...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette deputies arrest Baton Rouge man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in multiple states
Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office met with success during a week-long operation to intercede in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. During the course of the operation, detectives conducted surveillances at numerous locations within Lafayette Parish. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description provided as a vehicle of interest in a previous catalytic converter theft.
theadvocate.com
A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings
The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Three juveniles arrested Sunday, accused of breaking into stores, taking guns, BRPD says
Three male juveniles were arrested Sunday morning, accused of breaking into a gun store Saturday night and stealing guns, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said. "We believe they're also involved in some other burglaries or attempted burglaries at local gun stores and pawn shops," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused in fatal shooting at Plank Road convenience store
Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago. Desmond Coates will be booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
‘Proud of him’: Offenders get second chance through SLCC-Lafayette sheriff’s welding program
On Thursday, Scott resident Mary Olivia Simon clutched a green and black disposable camera in her hands as she snapped photos of her son’s graduation from South Louisiana Community College. Her son, 46-year old Derrick Guidry, was awarded a technical diploma in welding alongside six other men — Kolby...
theadvocate.com
'They will always have that trauma': Families impacted by gun violence struggle to recover
It was midmorning on a quiet Sunday earlier this month and Tyquinca Devold had gathered her four children, ages 8, 6, 3 and 2, in the living room of her mother’s Madison Avenue home to do their hair in preparation for the first day of school. As the family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Abortion rights activists arrested at Lafayette meeting where AG Jeff Landry was speaking
Two Lafayette women protesting the overturning of abortion rights were arrested Aug. 23 outside an Acadiana Patriots meeting attended by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were handcuffed outside the meeting at the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive...
theadvocate.com
Two years after Hurricane Laura, contractor fraud and shoddy work delay recovery
LAKE CHARLES - With its manicured lawn and sky-blue wooden facade, Mary Ann Unson’s home looks orderly and welcoming. A small children’s pool sits in the front yard, a folding chair on the porch. But Unson hasn’t lived in her home in the southern end of this city...
theadvocate.com
City Council may take mayor-president up on suggestion to conduct special audit, investigation of drainage contracts
With Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory refusing to answer questions about suspect drainage contracts and possible bid law violations and with news reports that the FBI may be investigating, the City Council on Tuesday is expected to launch its own investigation. The council is expected to vote on a resolution calling...
theadvocate.com
UL, lawmakers, stakeholders celebrate news of biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s critical participation in development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-2021 was a point of pride for campus leadership and researchers at the New Iberia Research Center. More might have been done, though – and more quickly – given the right facilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville; Find out where
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
theadvocate.com
Small but mighty Morgan City hosts Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Labor Day weekend
They used to call it Tiger Island, but these days it's Morgan City, a quintessential Cajun town surrounded by a variety of Louisiana waters — rivers, swamps and a large lake. The tiger lore dates back to the early 1800s when surveyors named the area for a particular kind of large wild cat found there.
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users
Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 31, 2022
Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library. The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is...
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
Comments / 0