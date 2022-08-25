ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

theadvocate.com

Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit currency sting

Opelousas Police arrested two men Monday after an investigation into counterfeit U.S. currency. Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested following a three week investigation in which OPD detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit bills at various businesses in Opelousas. Detectives identified the the men as source of the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette deputies arrest Baton Rouge man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in multiple states

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office met with success during a week-long operation to intercede in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. During the course of the operation, detectives conducted surveillances at numerous locations within Lafayette Parish. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description provided as a vehicle of interest in a previous catalytic converter theft.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings

The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville; Find out where

A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users

Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 31, 2022

Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library. The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is...
ZACHARY, LA

