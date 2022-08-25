ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch as gravity-defying DJI F450 drone lands on a steep roof

No matter how advanced its landing system is, most consumer drones today require a flat landing site to touch down safely. Small drones, in particular, are not capable of landing in complex situations, such as on steep roofs, in wind gusts, or at high-impact velocities. But now, researchers have taught a DJI F450 drone to land in some of the most difficult scenarios.
Spright to deploy drone delivery mailboxes made by Israel’s StrixDrones

Spright, the drone services division of air medical service provider Air Methods, says it is joining forces with an Israeli drone technology company to include a mailbox component into its drone delivery operations. Spright is partnering with StrixDrones, which is a specialist in drone docking technology. StrixDrones’ drone delivery mailbox...
Nervous about FPV? Try this DJI practice app before flying Avata

At its core, DJI has designed the new Avata to be so intuitive and safety-focused that even someone who is completely new to the world of first-person view (FPV) flying can fly it. But operating a drone while being so completely immersed in the experience that you feel like the aircraft is you is not the same as the conventional line of sight flying. This is why DJI recommends you use its flight simulation app to practice FPV flying before using the Avata for the first time.
Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut

Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
Drone services group PAU passes 13,000 BVLOS inspection flights

Diversified drone services company Phoenix Air Unmanned (PAU) surpassed the 13,000 mark for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights during another phase in its long-running aerial inspections of Xcel Energy transmission infrastructure. PAU said it had cleared the 13,000 BVLOS flight count in late August after a series of...
Skyfire, DroneSense partner to facilitate first responder drone use

Specialized UAV consulting firm Skyfire has formed a partnership with drone management and collaboration software specialist DroneSense to offer public safety agencies a range of packages designed to facilitate the launch of first responder small craft programs. Skyfire said its link-up with DroneSense fuses their common objectives to enhance the...
RigiTech gets first French waiver for BVLOS medical drone flights

Switzerland’s specialized medical drone transport company RigiTech is breaking new ground in France, where it has received the first-ever approval to fly regular beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights of patient samples and other materials between two French laboratories. RigiTech received the waiver from French air regulator Direction...
MintAir taps Jaunt eVTOLs for South Korean AAM development

South Korean startup MintAir is partnering with Dallas-based electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company Jaunt Air Mobility to develop advanced air mobility (AAM) services across the Southeast Asian nation. The companies announced the formation of their strategic partnership this week. As part of the partnership, MintAir agreed to order...
REGENT earns Veritas design approval for AAM Viceroy seaglider

Innovative advanced air mobility (AAM) company REGENT has taken another step in the development of its electric Viceroy seaglider by obtaining the design Approval in Principal certification from independent testing and evaluation company Bureau Veritas. REGENT announced receipt of the design Approval in Principal (AiP) certificate from Veritas on Tuesday,...
