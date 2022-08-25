At its core, DJI has designed the new Avata to be so intuitive and safety-focused that even someone who is completely new to the world of first-person view (FPV) flying can fly it. But operating a drone while being so completely immersed in the experience that you feel like the aircraft is you is not the same as the conventional line of sight flying. This is why DJI recommends you use its flight simulation app to practice FPV flying before using the Avata for the first time.

