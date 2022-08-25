Read full article on original website
Forward Arkansas appoints three new members to board
Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. The complete slate of board members for FY23 includes:. Phillip N. Baldwin,...
Gov. Hutchinson, 6 others receive recognition from state economic developers group
The Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives (AEDCE) on Monday (August 29) honored four individuals with the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award. Those recognized include Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Clif Chitwood, Kirkley Thomas, and Bryan Scoggins. Also receiving awards are Cari White, CCE as the Outstanding Chamber Executive;...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture accepting applications for organic farm cost share program
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers for reimbursement under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Organic certification fees paid between Oct. 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 are eligible. Applications for reimbursement are available at this link and applications...
VenCent’s Inaugural FinTech Summit in Little Rock a national success
This month, in my hometown of Little Rock, The Venture Center hosted the inaugural VenCent FinTech Summit, which brought together leaders in the banking industry, as well as entrepreneurs and government officials from around the world. In a span of three days, over 500 attendees experienced 70 live demonstrations, dozens...
The NEA Women in Business Class of 2022
We are pleased to introduce to you the 2022 class of Northeast Arkansas Women in Business award winners. This is our fourth year producing this award for the region, and we are excited with the distinguished group of nominees we received. As a matter of fact, we received so many strong nominations that we decided to expand this year’s class to 12 honorees.
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use question on...
