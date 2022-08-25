Read full article on original website
Why We're Worried About Hogwarts Legacy
"Hogwarts Legacy" has attracted the attention of the gaming community since it was first announced in 2020. An open-world RPG set in the universe of the massively popular "Harry Potter" franchise, "Hogwarts Legacy" caught the eyes of gamers of all ages and affiliation with the brand. That said, part of the attention the game has drawn for itself has only added to the worries housed by some fans.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition: What's Included?
From what we know so far about one the biggest departures from previous titles in the franchise, it looks like "Sonic Frontiers" will be living up to its goal of pioneering a new era of "Sonic the Hedgehog" games. The game originally drew some backlash back in June, when fans were actually asking for the game to be delayed to patch up what they saw as potential problems in the gameplay teasers. Despite this, "Sonic Frontiers" is releasing on November 8 during the holiday season as planned, and preorders are now live for the PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam — with a pending release through the Epic Games Store.
Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation Exclusive Quest Has Fans In An Uproar
Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are finally getting their chance to jump back into the fantasy world via a video game. It has been some time since J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has made its way to consoles, as after the film series concluded in 2011, so did the "Harry Potter" games. Although, there have been a few exceptions, such as the mobile game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and multiple "Lego Dimensions" packs. So, it's understandable why gamers and fans of the series are clamoring to jump back into the magical Wizarding World.
Gothic 1 Remake: What We Know So Far
The original "Gothic" from Piranha Bytes was released in March of 2001 and was one of the biggest RPGs of its time. With over 100 hours of gameplay (via Steam), not to mention a giant selection of weapons and spells, "Gothic" was like a much darker "Dungeons & Dragons." This fantasy RPG takes place in the kingdom of Myrtana, where a war between the humans and Orcs is raging. Whoever breaks the law of the land gets sent to penal colony Khorinis to mine for ore.
The Original Xbox Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The original Xbox is a benchmark in gaming history. Released in late 2001, the Microsoft-developed console challenged the stranglehold that Sony and Nintendo had on the console gaming market at the time. The original Xbox is also often credited with revolutionizing online gaming — commonplace in modern times — with its Xbox Live component released in 2002. But in addition to its impressive specs and multiplayer capabilities, it was the collection of classic titles — many of which were stuffed to brim in content — that truly made the Xbox console such a popular choice for gamers at the turn of the millennium and also contributed to its stunning transformation over the years.
New Tales From The Borderlands - What We Know So Far
The next "Borderlands" game is arriving sooner than you think, but it isn't a sequel to "Borderlands 3." Instead, it's a sequel to Telltale's "Tales From the Borderlands," simply titled "New Tales From the Borderlands." The game's original leak had fans divided due to the fact that the developer of the first title isn't involved in the creation of this sequel. However, this may not be as big of an issue as fans originally thought, since it was revealed at Gamescom that some of the original storytellers and writers from the original "Tales" game have been brought onto the project.
Saints Row: Where To Find The Doctor Who Easter Egg
Though "Saints Row" fans may not have a fifth installment in the series yet, what they do have is a long-awaited reboot that launched on August 23, 2022. Unfortunately, reviews haven't looked the best, with many citing the bugs and glitches which also plagued early reactions. "Saints Row" may not be the perfect game, but for those who have stuck with the franchise for a while now, it could be hard to resist the reboot. Fans were even understanding when the title was delayed, demonstrating a high level of support.
Why We're Worried About Starfield
Bethesda promised some exciting things with the "Starfield" Summer Game Fest reveal, but that also came with its fair share of concerns. After years of the developer alternating between new entries within the "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls" franchises, "Starfield" has become one of the most anticipated releases in the industry. It was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference, and executive producer Todd Howard has even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" (via The Washington Post). The title was previously set for a fall 2022 release but has since been delayed to Q1 or Q2 2023.
Why Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Has Aged Terribly
2003's "Knights of the Old Republic" is arguably still the best "Star Wars" game. Even after all these years, the narrative RPG reigns supreme for its "Star Wars" world-building and story. Nearly two decades after the release of BioWare's classic, it's not only seen as not only a high point in "Star Wars" games, but as one of the best RPGs of all time. Still, 20 years is a long time, and while the story of "KOTOR" has mostly held up, many of its other elements are clunky by today's standards. This can make it hard to go back to — especially for new players checking out a recent port to see what this classic is all about.
Legal Experts Have Good News About Lord Of The Rings Games
The world of Middle Earth experienced a shakeup last week. Embracer Group, a media company based in Sweden, announced it had acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the rights owner to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" as they relate to games, movies, and other works. This means that, while Middle-earth Enterprises still exists, it and the associated IP rights are now owned by Embracer. In a press release about the acquisition, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said, "I am truly excited to have 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family," Wingefors went on to hint at future opportunities for games, movies, and shows set in Tolkien's vast fictional universe. If that happens, it would be a significant shift in pace for the fans getting even more bad news about "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" or those unsure about EA's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" mobile game.
Bloody Hell Hotel: What We Know So Far
Wlad Marhulets, the creator of "Darq," a surreal puzzle horror, is back with a new team and a new game. Kotaku described "Bloody Hell Hotel" as a cross between typical vampire horror and "Stardew Valley" — which really says something about how off-the-wall the concept of this game is. Gamers play as a telepathic vampire waking up after a few centuries and discovering their once sprawling mansion is barely standing on its own.
Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn Just Added Some Major Umbrella Academy Talent
More and more video game properties are being made into TV shows — and the move is paying off in a big way. Amazon is making new shows out of beloved games "Life is Strange" and "Disco Elysium," a brief look at the "Fallout" TV series sparked fan debate, and "The Last of Us" teaser has fans going wild with how, so far, it seems to be staying true to the source material. Sony in particular seems to have a special interest in turning its gaming worlds into ones fit for binge-watching. "God of War" fans got the best TV news when Amazon picked up the story of Kratos, and Netflix is hard at work on creating its interpretation of Aloy's journey through "Horizon: Zero Dawn."
Why Ubisoft Won't Release Beyond Good And Evil 2
Occasional reassurances haven't changed the fact that the future of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" appears uncertain. The prequel to the 2003 Ubisoft-flop-turned-cult-classic was first revealed during the publisher's E3 conference in 2017. Since then, updates on the development of the game have not inspired much hope. Over five years have passed since the initial unveiling, and information has remained so sparse that it's unclear when the title will finally be available to the general public – or if that day will ever come.
Why Konami Fans Are Looking Forward To 2022's Tokyo Game Show
Konami fans were just given a big reason to look forward to Tokyo Game Show 2022, but rumors suggest it might not be as exciting as it appears. On Konami's website (translated via VGC), its TGS schedule includes a 45-minute stage show on September 16, where the company is set to announce a new game in a famous franchise. As for what exactly will be shown, there are plenty of possibilities. VGC reports that sources have said that the announcement is planned to be on the smaller side. According to VGC, that means rumored games like the rumored "Metal Gear Solid 3" remake or "Castlevania" reboot might not be making an appearance.
Is Hardspace: Shipbreaker Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"Hardspace: Shipbreaker," the sci-fi puzzler from Blackbird Interactive, was released in May 2022 to high praise from critics. Carving up derelict ships floating through space with a variety of tools proved to be a novel and challenging experience, receiving recognition for its writing, clever social criticism, and commentary on the plight of working-class laborers in society.
Morbius Finally Joins Spider-Man Remastered In This Mod
The rise of superhero games has given a lot of fans the opportunities to play-out classic stories as some of their favorite super-powered characters, but it seems that most of the games that get published are based around only the most popular of heroes. Those who prefer more obscure characters have often been left without the opportunity to see their crime-fighting idols in action. Enter the PC edition of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered." This was arguably one of the best Spider-Man games of all time and one of the big things that PC fans have been most excited about is the addition of several new spider-suits. The PC version of the game comes with three additional suits: the Iron Spider Suit, the Spider-Punk Suit, and the Velocity Suit. All of these make for excellent additions, but the modding community has opened the doors to some even more outrageous skins for the masked web crawler.
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Immortality?
After producing successful live-action interactive film-type games in the past, including "Telling Lies" and "Her Story," Sam Barlow teamed up with publisher Half Mermaid Productions to create his newest experience, "Immortality." Released on August 30, 2022, "Immortality" uses a documentary crime thriller structure of sorts to chronicle the mysterious disappearance of an actress named Marissa Marcel, who starred in three films across three decades — none of which ever made it to the screen. Players are tasked with piecing together the truth of Marcel's vanishing using recently found footage from her movies, once believed to be lost to the world.
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
