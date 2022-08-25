ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

DeSantis sues FDA in push to import prescription drug from Canada

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Wednesday that he had filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), claiming the federal agency has unlawfully delayed approval of a state program that would allow the state to import prescription drugs from Canada to lower medication costs for Floridians. DeSantis...
