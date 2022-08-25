Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo
Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year
The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys
The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Initial 2022 53-Man Roster
After some tough decisions, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially narrowed down their roster. Teams had to get to 53 players by today’s deadline. Over the last couple of weeks, we gave our predictions on who would make the cut and who would not. Not all of them were necessarily correct. Though, this Chiefs roster has begun to take shape and has formed adequately.
LeBron James Was Just 12 Points Away From Breaking Michael Jordan's Record For Most Playoff Points Scored In A Single Playoff Run In 2018
No matter how well a team plays in the regular season, all the effort is a waste if they do not have a productive playoff run in the NBA. While each team has the target of ultimately winning the NBA Championship, every season, only one team can achieve that. Additionally,...
Broncos' GM George Paton Explains the Tough Roster Cuts
The Denver Broncos' shot-callers can exhale somewhat. The final roster cuts are in the books, although, that doesn't mean GM George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey are done making moves. The Broncos will let the dust settle across the NFL, and scour the waiver wire in search of potential...
