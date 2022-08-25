ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

News 12 Long Island throws Back to School Celebrations in North Babylon and Westbury

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 Long Island held two successful Back to School Celebrations in communities across the Island.

Today was the second event, which was held at North Babylon High School in North Babylon. Members of the community of all different ages got a chance to pick up backpacks and school supplies to be ready for the first day of school.

Friday's event was held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury.

At both events, residents also had the chance to play some games, win prizes and meet their favorite News 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists.

MORE : Back to School Resources

Backpacks donated by News 12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Event partners include:

Aug. 25 event partners include:

Island Harvest

