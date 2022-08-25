ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Sly Stallone & Wife's Divorce Jettisons Major Renovation Of $35 Million Florida Marital Mansion

By Ryan Naumann
 6 days ago
mega

Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin had started to renovate the $35 million estate only weeks before she rushed to divorce court, Radar has learned.

According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the now-estranged couple had started major construction on the Palm Beach mansion they purchased in December 2020.

mega

Records show the couple filed paperwork in July informing the county they hired a construction company who was set to complete demolition, renovations, and additions to existing residence, including existing pool/spa, guest house, site/privacy wall, seawall and dock.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin told People, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward,” she added.

mega

The Rocky star said he has been on a different path than Flavin but still has love for her . The actor denied reports the two broke up over an argument on whether to buy a new dog.

All the drama started after Stallone covered up a tattoo of Flavin on his arm with an image of a dog. His rep initially denied any issues with the couple.

In the divorce documents, Flavin accused Stallone of hiding marital assets. Her lawyer wrote, “the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.”

mega

Flavin demanded Stallone “be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Stallone’s wife also requested her last name to be restored to Flavin and exclusive use of the couple’s Palm Beach home while the divorce is ongoing.

