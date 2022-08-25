ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii

SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
BYRON, CA

