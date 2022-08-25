Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
klkntv.com
Man accused of trying to headbutt a Nebraska officer over an $11 vodka bottle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested Bile Afea for shoplifting after he tried to attack one of them. This all began Saturday just after 5 p.m. at JR Liquor. Police say Afea was caught on camera stuffing a Smirnoff Vodka bottle worth $11.59...
News Channel Nebraska
Cab driver pleads not guilty to alleged Minden rape
MINDEN, Neb. -- A central Nebraska cab driver who was accused of raping a customer has pleaded not guilty. Officials said 58-year-old Michael Schelling is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault. The charge stems from an alleged incident in July when a woman said Schelling took her in his cab from Kearney to Minden and sexually assaulted her.
York News-Times
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
WOWT
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, […]
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
iheart.com
Investigation opened into fatal June hit-and-run accident in South Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL - South Florida traffic detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a man a month after he was hit. On June 30th, the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the driver of a Chevy Malibu on Northwest...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
iheart.com
Hearing on governor kidnapping suspects underway in Antrim County
TRAVERSE CITY (WOOD-AM) - A judge is hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial in Antrim County related to the the plot to kidnap the governor. the governor's vacation home is located in Antrim County. Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null are from Michigan....
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
iheart.com
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
iheart.com
Bank Robbed in Sweden
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Sweden this afternoon. They say someone robbed the Key Bank on Lake Road shortly before 1pm. So far, a K9 search and a canvass of local businesses have come up empty. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
