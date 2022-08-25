The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.

