Santa Rosa County, FL

WKRG News 5

Average home in Okaloosa Co. up to 485K, realtor explains

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Realtors, brokers, sellers and home buyers all agree the housing market has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For tourist destination Okaloosa County, experts said the average sales price for homes is $485,000. Data sites like Redfin.com and Realtor.com list the market history for Okaloosa County homes. Redfin tracked […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas

The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach drug house busted: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested two people Tuesday when they found “narcotics distribution items” and “narcotics paraphernalia,” according to a release from the FWBPD. John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence. According […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Gator in Destin’s East Pass

Sorry about the delay on getting this morning’s newsletter sent out. It was a bit of a hectic morning at our house! Nevertheless, we have news to get your day started (somewhat). Let’s get to it…. PUBLIC SAFETY. Crestview Mayor talks about the rise of opioid deaths as...
CRESTVIEW, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 8-30-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island

I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WEAR

3 puppies rescued from Escambia County home adopted at Animal Shelter event

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Three puppies rescued from an Escambia County home in late July were adopted during the Escambia County Animal Shelter's adoption event over the weekend. Channel 3 reported on July 25 about three puppies being found dead in the backyard of a home on West La Rua Street. Three other puppies were found still alive -- although unwell and living in poor conditions.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
FLOMATON, AL

