98 divers remove 200 pounds of trash from Okaloosa Island fishing pier
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A total of 98 divers took to Gulf waters Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Okaloosa Island Pier clean-up dive. Certified scuba divers worked to remove hundreds of pounds of trash and fishing debris from the pier pilings and sandy floor. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resouce team and county organizations […]
WEAR
Bacteria levels temporarily close oyster harvesting in East and Escambia bays
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State of Florida is closing some local oyster beds because of health concerns. Tests found high levels of bacteria in East Bay and Escambia Bay, and oyster harvesting has been closed until further notice. The state is expected to close off hundreds of acres staring...
Average home in Okaloosa Co. up to 485K, realtor explains
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Realtors, brokers, sellers and home buyers all agree the housing market has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For tourist destination Okaloosa County, experts said the average sales price for homes is $485,000. Data sites like Redfin.com and Realtor.com list the market history for Okaloosa County homes. Redfin tracked […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies awarded for saving 3 people stranded in Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Okaloosa County deputies awarded for saving three individuals stranded in the Yellow River in June. Okaloosa County deputies Elliott Howard and Trey Brooks were presented OCSO Certificates of Commendation for their rescue of two 18 year olds and a 12-year-old from the river. In June,...
WEAR
4 people hospitalized after head-on collision near Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people are hospitalized after a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Lillian Highway in Escambia County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Lillian Square Apartments. Florida Highway Patrol says four people -- two from each vehicle -- were hospitalized. The drivers of each car were...
WEAR
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
thepulsepensacola.com
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
WEAR
1 person hospitalized after crash on Ruby Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a multiple vehicle crash in Escambia County Wednesday morning. It took place around 9:15 a.m. at Ruby Ave. and Fairfield Drive. The crash involved a freight liner flatbed truck and a pickup truck. FHP states one person was transported to the...
Fort Walton Beach drug house busted: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested two people Tuesday when they found “narcotics distribution items” and “narcotics paraphernalia,” according to a release from the FWBPD. John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence. According […]
getthecoast.com
Gator in Destin’s East Pass
Sorry about the delay on getting this morning’s newsletter sent out. It was a bit of a hectic morning at our house! Nevertheless, we have news to get your day started (somewhat). Let’s get to it…. PUBLIC SAFETY. Crestview Mayor talks about the rise of opioid deaths as...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 8-30-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WEAR
UPDATE: Okaloosa County deputies ID van driver, say no threat to community
UPDATE -- 3:30 P.M. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies say there is no threat to the community in regards to an alleged incident involving a suspicious white van in Niceville on Tuesday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the van has been located and identified.
WJHG-TV
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
getthecoast.com
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
WEAR
Escambia County Animal Shelter calls for more adoptions as animal intake rises
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Director of the Escambia County Animal Welfare Department, John Robinson, says the Escambia County Animal Shelter has been over capacity for the past three months. He tells Channel 3 seven days is the ideal timeline for an animal to stay at the shelter, but there...
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
WEAR
3 puppies rescued from Escambia County home adopted at Animal Shelter event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Three puppies rescued from an Escambia County home in late July were adopted during the Escambia County Animal Shelter's adoption event over the weekend. Channel 3 reported on July 25 about three puppies being found dead in the backyard of a home on West La Rua Street. Three other puppies were found still alive -- although unwell and living in poor conditions.
Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
WEAR
Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
