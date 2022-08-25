Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
Delray Beach change of command; Chief Sims is out and Chief Mager steps in
DELRAY BEACH; Fla (CBS12) — It's official! Chief Javaro Sims with the Delray Beach Police Department has retired and Tuesday night the change of command was held at West Atlantic High School. Assistant Chief Russ Mager was sworn in and will take over for Chief Javaro Sims. After 30...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Tuesday nights drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, worth $170,601.68, was sold at Bayshore Corner Store at SW Bayshore Boulevard. The winning numbers were 6-13-24-25-34.
Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Worker dies after being trapped under commercial motor vehicle in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A worker died after he was trapped under a large commercial motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident took place on Melaluca Lane in Lake Worth. The sheriffs office says the commercial vehicle weighing...
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
Police searching for Sam's Club shoplifter in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
Man who tried to damage cars at dealership caught on camera
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in tracking down a vandal. The sheriff's office shared a photo of a man who tried to steal and damage cars at Luxe Motorcars on Okeechobee Boulevard, just east of N. Congress Boulevard.
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
Tyler Cameron joins CBS12 News This Morning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A contestant from "The Bachelorette" and co-founder of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation joined the CBS12 News This Morning crew on Wednesday. Tyler Cameron discussed the foundation's work giving scholarships to local students. He also played "What's Lincoln Thinkin'?" and tried his hand at the StormTrac Weather forecast.
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Police: 17 year old purse snatcher arrested after officers recognize suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they recognized the 17-year-old boy who stole someone's purse after he was caught on surveillance video on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. The suspect snatched the purse from the victim at the Walmart off of Gatlin Blvd.
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
