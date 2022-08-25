ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
Greenacres, FL
Florida Health
Florida Government
Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
FLORIDA STATE
#Cardiac Arrest#Fire Rescue#Diseases#General Health
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Tuesday nights drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, worth $170,601.68, was sold at Bayshore Corner Store at SW Bayshore Boulevard. The winning numbers were 6-13-24-25-34.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

